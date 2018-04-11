Milwaukee Community Journal

Wisconsin's Largest African American Newspaper

You are here: Home / Entrepreneurship / Black Milwaukee – Where to go and what to do

Black Milwaukee – Where to go and what to do

By Leave a Comment

Black business owners who want to participate in the tourism industry in Southeastern Wisconsin, please come out to Rise & Grind Cafe located at 2737 N. MLK JR. Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53212 on April 21st so you can get connected to other members of the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and learn what we are doing to circulate money in the Black community by directing Black dollars to Black owned businesses in our city.

Join us on Face Book:           https://www.facebook.com/groups/173102876672528/

Newsletter Signup

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *