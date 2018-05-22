Black Milwaukee – Where to Go & What to Do!

Black business owners who want to participate in the tourism industry in Southeastern Wisconsin, please come out to Rise & Grind Cafe located at 2737 N. MLK JR. Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53212 on Saturday, May 26th so you can get connected to other members of the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Inc. and learn what we are doing to circulate money in the Black community by directing Black dollars to Black owned businesses in our city.

Join us on Face Book: https://www.facebook.com/group s/173102876672528/

Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, 3020 W. VLIET STREET, Milwaukee, WI 53208