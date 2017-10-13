Black Owned Event Planning Firm Recognized as a Top 100 Minority Business Enterprise in the Washington DC Area

The Top 100 MBE Awards®, began in 2007 and evolved through a need to recognize and celebrate the creativity and innovation of regional MBEs who are role models and inspire the entire community.

The Top 100 MBE Awards® will be presented at the CRMSDC’s 36th Annual Leaders and Legends Awards Ceremony, on November 2nd at the MGM National Harbor.

Sharon R. Pinder, CRMSDC’s president and CEO, says, “Our board of directors and our members congratulate the 2017 Top 100 MBEs® on their stellar accomplishments.”

CRMSDC is celebrating its 45th anniversary as a not-for-profit economic development organization supporting growth in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia through programs and services that help corporations enhance the diversity and innovation of their supply chains.

CRMSDC connects corporate and government members to well established, certified minority-owned business enterprises.

This is accomplished through a rigorous process of certifying that MBE suppliers are at least 51% owned, controlled and operated by ethnic minorities; providing education and advice to certified businesses; and finally, creating strategic opportunities for corporate members and certified MBEs to connect for the purpose of doing business.

CRMSDC, established in 1972, is one of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the only nationally recognized MBE certifying authority. CRMSDC is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

CRMSDC also operates two programs funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) grants: (1) The MBDA Business Center, Washington D.C., helps minority-owned firms create jobs, compete in the global economy and grow their businesses, and (2) The Federal Procurement Center which is the nation’s only federally-funded program solely dedicated to assisting MBEs in obtaining Federal contracts.

Together these three organization form the CRMSDC MBE Business Consortium, the largest provider of MBE support services in the region.

Howell comments, “I am thrilled to have been selected for this recognition. It is an honor to receive such a prestigious award.”

Her company, Events USA, is an exceptional corporate event planning company specializing in corporate outings, company picnics, team building events, client and employee appreciation events, workplace transformations, executive and board retreats.

Howell has more than twenty years of experience and leads Events USA in focusing on corporate culture enhancing events that assist companies recognize, reward and retain the valuable talent that they employ and clients that they have obtained.

