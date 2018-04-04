Black Panther viewing and Talk Back

Local council members select area youth to view and discuss historic film

A number of students and young adults will attend a viewing tonight (Wednesday) of the film Black Panther, then participate in a Talk Back, in an event hosted by Common Council members Ashanti Hamilton, Milele A. Coggs, Russell W. Stamper, II, Chantia Lewis, Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson, and supported by Alderman Khalif Rainey and sponsored by Alex Lasry, Senior Vice President of Milwaukee Bucks.

“Sometimes the most effective way to spark the imagination of our future leaders is to let them see and talk about a work of art that resulted from great imagination,” said Council President Ashanti Hamilton.

The event will give these young people an opportunity to share in the positive experience of seeing heroic Black characters, then delve deeper into the film’s themes during a panel discussion.

“Because this film encompasses so many fascinating subjects such as science, technology, colonialism, and African traditions, we also took an interdisciplinary approach with our panel of academic scholars,” said Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs.

Moderator:

Portia Cobb, Associate Professor in the Department of Film, Video, Animation and New Genres at UW-Milwaukee

Panelists:

Kamela J. Goodwyn, Associate Dean in the School of Technology and Applied Sciences at Milwaukee Area Technical College

Robert S. Smith, Harry G. John Professor of History and the Director of the Center for Urban Research Teaching and Outreach at Marquette University

Victor Trussell, undergraduate student at UW-Milwaukee, currently studying psychology with an emphasis on Africology or Black, African, and African diasporic peoples

The program begins with a 6:30 p.m. showing of Black Panther, followed by a panel discussion and Talk Back from 8:45 to 9:30 p.m. Representatives from Running Rebels, Our Next Generation, West Care, We Got This and the Granville BID will also be in attendance.

The private event takes place at Marcus North Shore Theater.