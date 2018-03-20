Black PhD Releases Six New Children’s Books Featuring African American Characters… And School Districts Absolutely Love Them!

“The Gracie Series” by Dr. Grace LaJoy will inspire a new generation of brown children by instilling values and polishing comprehensive skills.

Kansas City, MO — With the divide caused by years of inequity touching the colored communities in the American culture, many parents and educators are seeing a great disparage of brown main characters in children’s picture books. However, children’s author and illustrator Dr. Grace LaJoy Henderson is helping to change that with the release of her new children’s book series comprising of six books. Although the author initially created The Gracie Series for entertainment, the series is now playing a role in solving the need for culturally relevant books for diverse young readers everywhere.

“The Gracie Series was published at a time when educators are beginning to recognize the need to include books, in the classroom and school libraries, which feature main characters that look like their brown students,” said Dr. LaJoy, while talking about her book series. “The main character in this book is a little brown girl named Gracie, who gets into interesting situations. Gracie is inspired by my own childhood,” she added. According to the author, the series is helping parents and educators to connect with their children in a more alive and dynamic way.

The Gracie Series has already received a phenomenal response from educators, such as school principals, teachers and librarians, and they are adding these books to their classrooms and libraries. According to the author, she wants her readers to laugh and she wants teachers to have fun while engaging their students in humorous stories; while using the discussion questions in the back of each book to enhance reading comprehension skills. Moreover, she wants readers to learn valuable lessons from the key themes, which are determination, persistence, resilience, problem-solving, acceptance and family. These themes are prevalent throughout the series.

In addition to The Gracie Series, Dr. LaJoy is an author of 26 books and her work is being recognized worldwide. This illustrated book series shares her great ideas, thoughts, wisdom and insight in order to inspire future generations. According to the experts who have read these books, the best feature of these stories is that they are entertaining and teach morals in the most exciting way possible.

The Gracie Series is available at Amazon.com in hardcover, softcover and Kindle eBook. To learn more, go online to www.gracelajoy.com or watch The Gracie Series video.