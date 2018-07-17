Black Psychologist Reveals Truth About Female Rivalries

NATIONWIDE (BlackNews.com) — What motivates females of multiple ethnicities to bully, trash-talk, sabotage, and humiliate one another? How can so many women form close relationships while at the same time secretly gossiping, competing, betraying, backstabbing, and envying?

Secret Betrayal: How to Heal Female Rivalries by Cathy Holloway Hill shows women how to have closer, healthier and more authentic relationships with each other and themselves.

Cathy, a Life Strategist and Psychologist, breaks it down with her own experiences, tools, and behaviors to stop this epidemic head on. She has seen this behavior crush confidence, kill commitment, and destroy dreams. As an author, life coach, keynote speaker, and talk show host, she compiled the same formula that has helped thousands of others into her new book. Her book, released this past June, is timeless and a must have!

Research suggests that close to 90% of females conduct a thorough assessment upon meeting other females, and this “first impression” can have overall negative outcomes and consequences. This is an epidemic that spans multiple ethnicities and cultures resulting in a significantly negative impact on the quality of relationships among “sisters”.

Secret Betrayal: How to Heal Female Rivalries uncovers the truth behind the root cause of the “epidemic”. Included are interviews from female celebrities on the topic and the Foreword is a transcribed interview with the late great Dr. Maya Angelou.

SECRET BETRAYAL WILL PROVIDE KNOWLEDGE ON:

* Why it happens

* How society reinforces hostile behavior

* What men think about it

* How the female brain is wired

* Critical steps for healing

* and much more!

For more details and/or to purchase the book, visit www.chollowayhill.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cathy Holloway Hill is an author, TV talk show host, and inspirational voice for life enhancement. Walking away from an executive career in the male dominated technology industry affords her the ability to speak from the heart on topics related to career and life success. Cathy has professional certifications in Strategic Life Design, Cultural Diversity, a Masters in Psychology, and extensive leadership training from IBM. She hosts a radio and TV Talk show entitled “Living By Design”.

With over a million global listeners, and 15 million viewers, she has conducted interviews with _New York Times_ Bestselling authors and television celebrities such as Dr. Maya Angelou, Hill Harper, Zig Ziglar, Barbara Corcoran, Jack Canfield, First Lady Michelle Obama, and more. Cathy is a member of National Speakers Association, has been featured in _Black Enterprise_ and _Ebony Magazines_, and is highly sought nationally. She was honored as the 2012 Recipient of the Indiana Torchbearer Award by the Indiana Commission for Women and Governor Mitch Daniels, the highest honor a woman can receive in Indiana.