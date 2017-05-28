Black Texas Student Voted ‘Most Likely to Blend in With White People Award’

It was just this past Tuesday that a Texas seventh-grader, Lizeth Villanueva, was voted “Most Likely to Become a Terrorist,” at Anthony Aguirre Junior High.

“They just found it as a joke,” Lizeth Villanueva told KHOU.

Villanueva, said that teachers signed different certificates like “most likely to cry for every little thing” and “most likely to become homeless…” but what the adult teachers found funny, the students found offensive.

Now the certificates are getting more and more offensive. Sydney Caesar, a student at Anthony Aguirre Junior High School in Texas, received an award that stated she was “Most Likely to Blend in With White People,” from her college-prep teacher Stacey Lockett.

“I feel really bad for her because I saw her in class, she was really upset about it and she just wouldn’t talk at all for the rest of the day,” says Sydney’s sister, Lauren Easton. The family of these students are more concerned with how this ‘award’ has affected the children. Between the two girls’ parents neither of them have found these awards comical. “It doesn’t look good at all, especially coming from a teacher, a grown-up woman,” Exa Hernandez, Villanueva’s mother, added to KHOU. “It doesn’t look good because everything that’s going on right now.” The school system issued a statement about all of the mock awards that were given out and said: “The Channelview Independent School District would like to emphasize that a recent incident where insensitive and offensive mock awards presented to students are in no way associated with the AVID College Readiness System or the AVID Center. Channelview ISD does not support this type of recognition under any circumstances and the placement of the AVID logo on these certificates was an error. At no time was the AVID program itself involved in this unfortunate incident. The AVID System is an outstanding college readiness model that has led to continued high levels of student achievement in Channelview ISD. AVID’s system has benefited hundreds of thousands of students worldwide since 1984. Working together with the AVID Center, Channelview ISD’s AVID system provides intensive support to students with tutorials, positive peer groups, and college-readiness skills. Channelview ISD would like to reassure the community that this incident does not reflect the many good things going on in our district. The district does not condone the incident that occurred and we are taking this matter very seriously.” With so much going on in the world today, adults should be leaders and models for our youth and young adults. Although the mock awards were supposed to be ‘funny,’ it should be noted that offensive comments are most certainly not funny and can affect the confidence and self esteem of a child.

