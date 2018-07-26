Black Women for Positive Change Announces 2018 Week of Non-Violence October 13-21, 2018

(Washington, D.C.) Black Women for Positive Change, (BW4PC) in affiliation with the Positive Change Foundation, announces the Sixth Annual 2018 Week of Non-Violence, Justice and Opportunities, October 13-21, 2018 . In a joint statement, Daun S. Hester and Dr. Stephanie E. Myers, National Co-Chairs of Black Women for Positive Change said, “We are reaching out to leaders around the United States and the World, to join us in the sixth annual Week of Non-Violence, Justice and Opportunities. We are honored that an outstanding group of leaders are joining this effort to promote the concepts of violence prevention, anger management, and de-escalation of violence. (Washington, D.C.) Black Women for Positive Change, (BW4PC) in affiliation with the Positive Change Foundation, announces the Sixth Annual 2018 Week of Non-Violence, Justice and Opportunities,. In a joint statement, Daun S. Hester and Dr. Stephanie E. Myers, National Co-Chairs of Black Women for Positive Change said, “We are reaching out to leaders around the United States and the World, to join us in the sixth annual Week of Non-Violence, Justice and Opportunities. We are honored that an outstanding group of leaders are joining this effort to promote the concepts of violence prevention, anger management, and de-escalation of violence. This year the theme is ‘Opportunities As Alternatives to Violence.’ The goal is to inspire communities and families, to actively change the culture of violence by helping youth to pursue opportunities as alternatives to violence.” In 2017, forty cities participated in the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa and Republic of Congo. The 2018 National Honorary Co-Chairs for the Week of Non-Violence, Justice and Opportunities are: Congresswoman Gwen Moore, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Dr. Charles Steele, President and CEO of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference; Michelle Bernard, Esq., MSNBC News Anchor and President/CEO, the Bernard Center for Women; Antonio Knox, Immediate Past Grand Basileus, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity; Tamika Mallory, National Co-Chair, The Women’s March; and Kemba Smith, Social Justice Advocate. An Honorary Co-Chair of Baltimore, Maryland, is John Olszewski, Jr. In accepting the role of National Honorary Co-Chair Congresswoman Gwen Moore stated, “”As a Black woman, it’s easy to get discouraged about the state of America. Day in and day out, we find ourselves at the intersection of oppression and injustice. I am proud to join Black Women for Positive Change in declaring that we shall overcome these times. Progress is on the horizon. In our hearts and in our Congress, hatred will not win.” Partners for the Week of Non-Violence include National Black Nurses Association, Moms Demand Action, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Next Generation Action Network, Southern Christian Leadership Conference, North Carolina Central Law School, Saints and Streetfighters Foundation, WednesdayClergy Fellowship (partial listing) To find out more information or sign up for the 2018 Week of Non-Violence, Justice and Opportunities, go to www. blackwomenforpositivechange. org. For media questions or interviews please contact, Karen Carrington, National Communications Chair, at 202-210-4005. About Black Women for Positive Change Black Women for Positive Change is a national, interfaith, multicultural network of volunteer women, “Good Brothers” youth and millennials. Participants in the 2017 Week of Non-Violence were in Alabama, Arizona, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and the United Kingdom, Republic of South Africa and Republic of Congo. Interviews are available. The mission of Black Women for Positive Change is: (1) To strengthen and expand the American Middle/Working class, with an emphasis on the African American community; and (2) To Change the Culture of Violence in America, and the World. The 2018 Week of Non-Violence, Justice and Opportunities, October 13-21, 2018 is one of the organization’s major initiatives. Website: www. blackwomenforpositivechange. org Twitter: @WKOfNViolence Hashtag: #WKOFNViolence Instagram: WKOfNViolence FB: Week of Non- Violence FB: Black Women for Positive Change