BlackDoctor.org (BDO) Announces 2018 Top Hospitals For Diversity

Chicago, IL — BlackDoctor.org (BDO), the leading health and wellness online destination for African Americans, announces its 2018 Top Hospitals For Diversity. These hospitals represent all regions of the United States. Each hospital on this distinguished list delivers quality care at the highest level, while promoting equity and inclusion in their operations, programs, services, and staffing. Among the notable hospitals on the list are Johns Hopkins, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center and Cedars­Sinai.

In highlighting the significance of the top hospitals list, BDO CEO Reginald Ware exclaims, “Our 30 million plus audience places a great importance upon cultural competency and sensitivity when it comes to the entire healthcare delivery system. Our users have expressed a strong desire for us to point them in the right direction to providers and companies who excel in these areas. Organizations who are working hard to see that everyone is treated fairly, regardless of race or creed, are highlighted here. This important list is our means of recognizing the best institutions, while also paying homage to those values.”

Among the determining critical areas of assessment, that led to this distinction by BDO experts, executives, and editors are:

* Recognition of the institution among and by other leading hospitals

* Commitment to the American Hospital Association’s Equity of Care Pledge

* Recognized delivery of quality healthcare services

* Inclusive and diverse clinical and administrative staff

* Persons of color and women represented at the highest levels‑including the board of directors and senior‑level executives

* Culturally competent medical and professional staff

* Significant investment and profile in community health programs and initiatives

BlackDoctor.org features the 2018 Top Hospitals list on its website and its social media platforms, reaching 30 million people. In addition, a commemorative 2018 Top Hospitals for Diversity ebook has been produced and will be distributed to over 750,000 people nationwide and positioned on the BDO website (www.BlackDoctor.org), for easy and quick downloads.

2018 TOP HOSPITALS FOR DIVERSITY

A

Allegheny Health Network – Pittsburgh, PA

Aurora Health Care – Milwaukee, WI

B

Baptist Hospital of Miami – Miami, FL

Baylor University Medical Center – Dallas, TX

Beaumont Health – Royal Oak, MI

Bon Secours Health System – Baltimore, MD

Brigham & Women’s Faulkner Hospital – Boston, MA

C

Carolinas Healthcare System – Charlotte, NC

Cedars-Sinai – Los Angeles, CA

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center – Cincinnati, OH

D

Duke University Hospital – Durham, NC

E

Emory University Hospital – Atlanta, GA

F

Froedtert Hospital – Milwaukee, WI

G

George Washington University Hospital – Washington, DC

H

H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center – Tampa, FL

Henry Ford Health System – Detroit, MI

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian – Philadelphia, PA

Houston Methodist Hospital – Houston, TX

I

Indiana University Health – Indianapolis, IN

J

Johns Hopkins Hospital – Baltimore, MD

K

KentuckyOne Health – Louisville, KY

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center – Los Angeles, CA

M

Massachusetts General Hospital – Boston, MA

Mayo Clinic – Jacksonville, FL

Medstar Georgetown University Hospital – Washington, DC

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center – Houston, TX

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center – New York, NY

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare – Memphis, TN

Montefiore Medical Center – Bronx, NY

Mount Sinai Hospital – New York, NY

N

Nationwide Children’s Hospital – Columbus, OH

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell – New York, NY

Northwestern Memorial Hospital – Chicago, IL

NYU Langone Medical Center – New York, NY

O

Ochsner Health System – New Orleans, LA

P

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital – Atlanta, GA

R

Regional One Health – Memphis, TN

Rush University Medical Center – Chicago, IL

S

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – Memphis, TN

SUNY Downstate Medical Ctr. – Brooklyn, NY

T

The Cleveland Clinic – Cleveland, OH

The Mayo Clinic – Rochester, MN

Thomas Jefferson Univ. Hospital – Philadelphia, PA

Trinity Health – Livonia, MI

U

UC Davis Health System – Sacramento, CA

UCLA Medical Center – Los Angeles, CA

UCSF Medical Center – San Francisco, CA

University Hospitals of Cleveland – Cleveland, OH

University of Chicago Medical Center – Chicago, IL

University of Maryland Medical System – Baltimore, MD

University of Miami Hospital – Miami, FL

University of Michigan Health System – Ann Arbor, MI

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Pittsburgh, PA

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center – Dallas, TX

University of Virginia Health System – Charlottesville, VA

UT MD Anderson Cancer Center – Houston, TX

V

Vanderbilt Medical Center – Nashville, TN

W

Wexner Medical Center – Columbus, OH

Y

Yale-New Haven Hospital – New Haven, CT

About BlackDoctor.org

BlackDoctor.org (BDO) is the world’s most comprehensive online health resource for Black consumers. With a monthly total audience reach of 30 million, BDO is the leading producer of targeted, culturally and clinically accurate health and editorial content on African Americans. BDO also boasts the largest online database of Black physicians and dentists as part of its free doctor search tool, and a medical expert panel including many of the most respected and accomplished experts in their field. Learn more about BlackDoctor.org at www.BlackDoctor.org and follow us on Twitter @BlackDoctor, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/BlackDoctor.org.