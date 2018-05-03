BlackHer Releases The Black Woman’s Guide to the 2018 Midterms

Black women are no longer just cultural trendsetters; they are pioneers in creating political change at every level of government

Jocelyn Harmon

WASHINGTON, DC May 2, 2018 – Building on the power Black women brought to the Alabama special election that defeated Roy Moore, BlackHer , a new online community for and about Black women, released The Black Woman’s Guide to the 2018 Midterms, a primer that demystifies the electoral process to ensure Black women have the information and resources they need to make informed choices in the voting booth.

“As we’ve seen in recent elections in Atlanta, Alabama, and Virginia, Black women are an incredibly potent political force and critical progressive voting bloc. In fact, we are pioneering political change at every level of government,” said Jocelyn Harmon, co-founder of BlackHer. “We wanted to create a resource that makes it easy for all Black women to lead the nation this campaign season.”

The 41-page guide offers clear, accessible guidance to Black women on voting, volunteering, and giving to political campaigns and candidates. It provides links to key voter resources to help Black women verify their voter registration, find their polling place, and register to vote. The guide also shares research on the economic status of Black women, including their income and wealth gaps and suggests key policy reforms like raising the minimum wage and progressive tax reform, which could increase economic opportunity for millions of Black women.

The guide includes inspirational quotes from current and legendary Black women in politics, including: Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American female elected to Congress; Kamala Harris, United States Senator; and, Andrea Jenkins, the first openly transgender Black woman elected to public office in the U.S. It also highlights Black women running for federal and state office in 2018. For example, the guide profiles Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor of Georgia and would be the first Black female to ever win a gubernatorial race.

The authors cite and link Black women to key organizations like The Collective, Higher Heights, Institute for Policy Studies, Institute for Women’s Research, National Coalition on Black Women’s Civic Participation, and Prosperity Now who are advancing Black women’s economic and political power.

According to Angela Dorn, Co-Founder of BlackHer, “Black women are a political powerhouse and we understand the importance of being at the table each election season. We’re energized by the opportunity to increase our political participation, leadership, and representation in the 2018 midterms.”