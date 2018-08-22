BlacKrypto Society Launches Cryptocurrency For Black Economic Development

Initial Coin Release During Black August

The BLKS/BTC trading pair is available in the Waves wallet online, desktop, and mobile app

ATLANTA, GA (BlackNews.com) – In the spirit of Black August and Marcus Garvey, who was born on August 17th, BlacKrypto Society launches the BLKS coin and membership options all centered around the concept of Ujamaa (cooperative economics), with the primary goals of education and economic empowerment. Unlike other cryptocurrencies targeted at the Black community, this is the first that has real usefulness and value immediately upon launch without all the hype and lengthy initial coin offering process. BLKS can be purchased right now on the Waves dex (decentralized exchange) and instructions can be found on the BlacKrypto Society website .

Cryptocurrencies and crypto assets like bitcoin and ethereum have already begun revolutionizing the financial system as we know it. Blockchain technology and the applications it enables represents one of the largest technological revolutions and wealth building opportunities in several generations. BlacKrypto Society was formed to help make sure Black people don’t miss out or get taken advantage of as has happened with technology shifts in the past.

They plan to do this by offering free and paid crypto courses and content, negotiating deals/discounts for other crypto-related offers on behalf of members, like exclusive initial coin offerings, and organizing collective investment opportunities such as the shared masternode pool service that started in May of this year that allows participants to earn passive crypto income. Members can also get access to coin picks, research, and a trading program that creates an index of the top 20 cryptocurrencies in their exchange account without giving up control of their coins, making a bitcoin ETF irrelevant.

The premise behind BlacKrypto Society is that with the proper knowledge and by engaging in cooperative economics, redirecting just a fraction of the Black community’s trillion-dollar buying power toward crypto-related investments, they can help build more Black wealth in one generation than all the generations since the end of legal segregation.

ABOUT BLACKRYPTO SOCIETY

Founded in 2018, BlacKrypto Society is a membership organization focused on crypto education and economic empowerment for the Black community. The organization’s founders have been involved in the cryptocurrency market since 2012 and have a wealth of knowledge and opportunities to share with the community. BlacKrypto Society is focused on building real value, not hype and hope. More info about the organization and membership can be found at www.blackrypto.org