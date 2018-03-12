Bloom and Groom program helps spruce up Sherman Park

As spring approaches, Alderman Khalif J. Rainey encourages city residents to participate in the Sherman Park Community Association’s 8th Annual Bloom and Groom Sale. The neighborhood association will be selling a variety of flowers and seeds for city residents’ gardens.

City residents interested in beautifying their own yards with fresh flowers can fill out a Bloom and Groom order form. Residents can order seasonal flowers, including petunias and geraniums, vegetables, or grass seed for their yard. Completed order forms and payment must be submitted by March 19. Orders will be fulfilled and ready for pick up on May 19.

Alderman Rainey sees this flower sale as a new way to take on beautification projects in the 7th District. “Milwaukee’s residents take pride in their neighborhoods, and planting fresh flowers is an easy way, but significant way to beautify the neighborhoods we care so much about,” said Alderman Rainey. “I encourage 7th District residents to spruce up their gardens by planting a few flowers and enjoying the spring sunshine.”

For more information on the Sherman Park Community Association’s Bloom and Groom initiative, please contact the Sherman Park Community Association at (414) 444- 9803 or [email protected].