Board of Health Announces New President and Vice President

MILWAUKEE, WI – On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, the Board of Health held their first meeting at the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building. The board voted on its first officers. We are pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Marylyn Ranta and Mrs. Caroline Gomez-Tom, respectively. Dr. Ranta will be the President and Mrs. Gomez-Tom will be the Vice President. They will serve in these roles through September 2020.
Dr. Ranta is currently the Associate Chief Medical Officer at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. She is a pediatrician who has worked in private practice as well as public health. Her work at Children’s includes addressing social determinants of health and advocating for effective vaccine policy.
Mrs. Caroline Gomez-Tom is the Director of Patient and Community Engagement at Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers. Gomez-Tom previously worked at Covering WI and played a significant role in Milwaukee winning the 2015 Healthy Cities Challenge by enrolling over 38,000 individuals in health coverage.
“I am very encouraged by the level of engagement and dedication of our Board of Health. Improving the health department will continue to require an “all hands on deck” approach. I am confident that our Board of Health and our new leadership will enable us to move forward” said Commissioner of Health, Dr. Jeanette Kowalik.
The City of Milwaukee Health Department and the Board of Health congratulates these two outstanding individuals and we look forward to their leadership in advancing the vision and mission of the department.
Board of Health
In 2019, the City of Milwaukee Board of Health was established. The nine member governing board is responsible for advising the department on priorities, taking public stances on public health policy issues, and being champions for public health in Milwaukee. This advisory board will provide policy guidance and input to the City of Milwaukee Health Department on all facets of public health.
