Board of Health Announces New President and Vice President

MILWAUKEE, WI – On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, the Board of Health held their first meeting at the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building. The board voted on its first officers. We are pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Marylyn Ranta and Mrs. Caroline Gomez-Tom, respectively. Dr. Ranta will be the President and Mrs. Gomez-Tom will be the Vice President. They will serve in these roles through September 2020.

Dr. Ranta is currently the Associate Chief Medical Officer at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. She is a pediatrician who has worked in private practice as well as public health. Her work at Children’s includes addressing social determinants of health and advocating for effective vaccine policy.