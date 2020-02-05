Board of Supervisors Announces 2020 Black History Month Event Schedule

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors released its schedule of Black History Month events today. The event theme for 2020 is “African Americans and the Vote.”

On February 6, the Board of Supervisors will celebrate Black History Month with a presentation at the start of the monthly Board meeting. The presentation will feature an explanation of what a libation is by Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde, the singing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem, led by Deborah Lee, a presentation on “African Americans and the Vote,” by Supervisor Willie Johnson, Jr., and closing remarks by Supervisor Felesia A. Martin.

On February 13, Board of Supervisors will host its annual Milwaukee County Community Black History Month Program at the Milwaukee Black Historical Society from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Supervisors will present three awards to local community members: the Isaac N. Coggs Legacy Award, the Calvin C. Moody Community Angel Award, and the Clinton & Bernice Rose Community Duo Award. The event on February 13 will feature performances by the Riverside High School Band and the Holy Redeemer African Dance troupe. Judge Derek Mosley and local entrepreneur Stephanie Crosley will serve as emcees.

WHEN: 9:30am, February 6, 2020

WHERE: Milwaukee County Courthouse, 901 N. 9th St., Room 200

WHAT: Black History Month presentation during monthly Board of Supervisors meeting

WHO: Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors

WHEN: 5:30pm-7:00pm, February 13, 2020

WHERE: Milwaukee Black History Society, 2620 W. Center St.

WHAT: Community Black History Month Program

WHO: Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson, Supervisor Sequanna Taylor, Supervisor Willie Johnson, Jr., Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde, and Supervisor Felesia A. Martin