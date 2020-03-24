Board of Supervisors to Hold First Online Meeting Today

MILWAUKEE – The Board of Supervisors will hold its first ever online committee meeting Tuesday at 1:00pm, when the Committee of the Whole will convene via Microsoft Teams to hear an informational report from the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) regarding Covid-19.

Normally all committee and Board meetings are held physically at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, or another location, but Board Chairman Theodore Lipscomb Sr., has called for an online video conference in light of the public health emergencies declared by President Trump, Governor Evers, and County Executive Abele.

In addition to the informational report from OEM Director Christine Westrich, Tuesday’s meeting of the Committee of the Whole will also serve as a practice run for the monthly meeting of the Board of Supervisors, scheduled for later this week on Thursday, March 26 which will also be conducted remotely.

Tuesday’s meeting of the Committee of the Whole will also be live streamed via the County Legislative Informational Center, as all Board and committee meetings have been since 2011.

The Board of Supervisors, ahead of many County departments, transitioned to teleworking starting on March 16, when the offices closed to the public. Fully online Board and Committee meetings are the next logical step in that process but require the use of new technology and procedures.

Although the Milwaukee County Courthouse remains open to the public for certain essential services, the offices of the Board of Supervisors are closed to the public until the public health crisis is abated.

Members of the public who wish to contact their Supervisor are encouraged to visit theBoard’s web site for detailed phone and email contact information of each Supervisor and their office.

WHAT: Committee of the Whole meeting to hear Covid-19 update

WHEN: 1:00pm, Tuesday, March 24, 2020

WHERE: Online

WHO: Committee of the Whole Meeting (All Members of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors); Director of Office of Emergency Management, Christine Westrich