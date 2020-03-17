Boys & Girls Clubs Provides Nutritional Support to Club Members During COVID-19 Pandemic

The meal continuation plan will ensure Club members receive three meals per day Monday-Friday.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – (March 16, 2020) – Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (BGCGM) is committed to keeping the health and safety of our Club members at the forefront during the nationwide effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Following recommendations from city, state and federal leaders to limit large gatherings, all Club locations will remain closed from now until Monday, April 13. Beginning Monday, March 16, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, in partnership with Hunger Task Force, is implementing a meal continuation plan that will ensure all Club members 18 years of age or younger receive three meals per day, Monday – Friday, through the closure. This includes the spring break time period.

The meal continuation plan is being executed at the following Club locations.

Early Meal Service Locations : These sites will serve lunch at 10:45-11:45 a.m. and dinner from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday Daniels Mardak – 4834 N 35th Pieper Hillside – 611 W. Cherry Street St Joseph Academy – 1600 W. Oklahoma Ave. (No Dinner)

: These sites will serve lunch at 10:45-11:45 a.m. and dinner from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday Late Meal Service Locations : These sites will serve lunch from 12:00 (Noon)-1:00 p.m. and dinner from 4:15-5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday Mary Ryan – 3000 N. Sherman Blvd. LaVarnway – 2739 N. 15th Street Davis – 1975 S. 24th Street

: These sites will serve lunch from 12:00 (Noon)-1:00 p.m. and dinner from 4:15-5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday Pre-packaged Breakfasts: Bag breakfasts will be handed out to all dinner participants during the dinner service times.

Please reference bgcmilwaukee.org for the latest information. Additionally, we ask that all meal distribution plan participants practice responsible social distancing while collecting their meals. Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our Club members.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (BGCGM), one of the largest and longest youth-serving agencies in Milwaukee, offers structured after-school and summer programming to nearly 5,000 children and teens each day. Within the safety of 45 locations, youth have access to free meals, academic support, role models, and opportunities to build character and explore new interests. More than 80 percent of the organization’s annual budget goes toward youth programming. For more information, please visit www.bgcmilwaukee.org.