Brewers mourn passing of Davey Nelson

Davey Nelson, a member of the Brewers family since 2001 and a former Major League All-Star infielder, passed away earlier this week after battling a long illness.

He was 73.

“Davey took every opportunity to turn a casual introduction into a lifelong relationship, and his legacy will live on in the positive impact he had on the lives of so many people,” said Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger.

“Davey’s love of life and commitment to helping those in need were second to none, and we are so grateful for the time that we had with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all of those who loved him.”

Nelson joined the Brewers in 2001 as roving minor league outfield instructor and became the Major League first base coach for the Brewers in 2003.

In 2006, he moved into a broadcasting (FOX Sports Wisconsin analyst) and front office role for the organization.

Prior to joining the Brewers, Nelson spent time with the White Sox, A’s, Expos and Indians in coaching roles.

A 10-year Major League veteran, Nelson played from 1968-77 as an infielder with the Indians, Senators, Rangers and Royals. In 1973, he was an American League All-Star with Texas as he hit .286 with 43 stolen bases in 142 games.

Born in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Nelson graduated from Junípero Serra High School in California. He attended Compton Junior College for one year and Los Angeles State College for two years. Nelson also served in the Army Reserve for six years.

Nelson served on the board of directors for Open Arms Home for Children in South Africa, an organization that serves as a home to over 50 children who are either orphaned or do not have a stable family situation.

His annual golf tournament has helped raise significant funding for the organization.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Open Arms Home for Children are suggested for those looking to honor Davey’s memory. Contributions can be made online at openarm-shome.com.

There will not be a formal memorial service, but a private celebration of Davey’s life will be held later this spring.