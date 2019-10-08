Milwaukee Community Journal

Bringing More Of Your Favorite Artists To The Lakefront

More Shows In 2020! And We’re Giving Away Tickets!
Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. has partnered with Wisconsin-based concert promotion company, Frank Productions Concerts (FPC Live), to co-promote concerts at both the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilionexpanding the Milwaukee outdoor music season. FPC Live, Wisconsin’s largest concert promoter, will bring national touring shows at both venues outside of the eleven days of Summerfest.
So what does this all mean? It means a lot more great shows on the lakefront.
To celebrate, we’re giving away concert tickets! Simply subscribe to both the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion email newsletters through the end of the month (October 2019). One lucky winner from each newsletter sign-up will win 2 tickets to every FPC Live concert at that venue in 2020*.
Why Sign Up?  Why Not! 
  • Receive Pre-sale codes and early access to concerts and live events
  • Receive special offers and insider-only promotions (hint… cool prizes)
  • Be the first to know about our show announcements
AmFamAmp.com
Stage shot of an artist at the American Family Insurance Amphithteater
Stay in-the-know and stay tuned to the AmFamAmp social channels for more special offers and chances to win rockin’ prizes.

Facebook: @AmFamAmp
Twitter: @AmFamAmp
Instagram: @AmFamAmp

BMOHarrisPavilion.com
BMO Harris Pavilion bowl with view of the statge
Follow the BMOHarrisPavilion social channels for access to more exclusive offers and prizes.

Facebook: @BMOHarrisPavilion
Twitter: @BMOPavilion
Instagram: @BMOHarrisPavilion

Summerfest, presented by American Family Insurance, The Worlds Largest Music Festival®, will still be promoted in-house by the Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. management team.
*By signing up for the BMO Harris Pavilion Insider and Am Fam Amp Insider newsletters you are agreeing to receive updates and special offers from Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Complete rules can be found on American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion. Terms and conditions apply.

