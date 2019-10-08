Bringing More Of Your Favorite Artists To The Lakefront

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. has partnered with Wisconsin-based concert promotion company, Frank Productions Concerts (FPC Live), to co-promote concerts at both the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion, expanding the Milwaukee outdoor music season. FPC Live, Wisconsin’s largest concert promoter, will bring national touring shows at both venues outside of the eleven days of Summerfest.
So what does this all mean? It means a lot more great shows on the lakefront.
To celebrate, we’re giving away concert tickets! Simply subscribe to both the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion email newsletters through the end of the month (October 2019). One lucky winner from each newsletter sign-up will win 2 tickets to every FPC Live concert at that venue in 2020*.
Summerfest, presented by American Family Insurance, The Worlds Largest Music Festival®, will still be promoted in-house by the Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. management team.
