Bringing More Of Your Favorite Artists To The Lakefront

expanding the Milwaukee outdoor music season. FPC Live, Wisconsin's largest concert promoter, will bring national touring shows at both venues outside of the eleven days of Summerfest. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. has partnered with Wisconsin-based concert promotion company, Frank Productions Concerts (FPC Live), to co-promote concerts at both the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion.

​So what does this all mean? It means a lot more great shows on the lakefront.