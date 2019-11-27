Bronzeville Week celebration set for August 1 – 8, 2020

The City of Milwaukee’s annual celebration of African-American culture, history, art, commerce, and entertainment will take place August 1 – 8, 2020 when the 2020 Bronzeville Week is held, hosted by Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs.

The 2020 Bronzeville Week, a formal City of Milwaukee-sanctioned event and celebration entering its 8th full year, was approved today (Tuesday, November 26) by the full Common Council. Each August since its inception, Bronzeville Week has gained a stronger following in the community and has attracted noticeably larger crowds to a series of performances and events, and Alderwoman Coggs said the celebration will again fill the Bronzeville district with music, history, resources and culture next summer.

“Every August, Bronzeville Week delivers a vibrant mix of entertainment, resources, art, culture and opportunities for neighbors and the community to engage in fun, healthy, and positive activities,” she said. “This week full of engaging events is welcoming to families and people of all ages and backgrounds, and is not to be missed. I am once again looking forward to an exciting Bronzeville Week 2020 next August.”

Bounded by Garfield Avenue to Center Street, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive to 7th Street, the Bronzeville Cultural and Entertainment District is wholly located in the 6th Aldermanic District.

The Bronzeville Cultural and Entertainment District is a City of Milwaukee redevelopment initiative inspired by Milwaukee’s original Bronzeville, and it is striving to revitalize the area of Milwaukee where African-American culture has been a mainstay. The Bronzeville Redevelopment Plan seeks to create economic development in a predominantly African-American neighborhood in a way that recaptures the enthusiasm and attractiveness of the original Bronzeville District.