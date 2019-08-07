Bronzeville Week Continues With Wide Range of Events

Bronzeville Week 2019 will be home to several different and unique events this week for people of all ages. Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs is the host of Bronzeville Week, which goes through Saturday, August 10.

Today, Monday, August 5, a Bronzeville: Lunch and Learn information session about Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at Jewels Caribbean Restaurant. Bronzeville Is: A Dialogue About Bronzeville Then & Now will be held at 5:00 p.m. at America’s Black Holocaust Museum, 2233 N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. Finally, the day ends with National Night Out, a community event featuring free food and refreshments, live entertainment, family-friendly games and activities, raffle prizes and giveaways at Clinton Rose Park, 451 W. Burleigh St from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 6 starts with Building Bronzeville: Real Estate Opportunities in Bronzeville, an information session aimed at anyone interested in purchasing real estate in the area. The session will be held from noon to 1:00 p.m. at The Retreat, 2215 N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. The day will also feature Bronzeville Boheme Black Lens, a showcase of films by local African-American filmmakers, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at P3 Development Group, 1916 N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. Trivia masters will also be able to test their knowledge at Trivia Game Nightfrom 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 4th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill, 2722 N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr.

Wednesday, August 7 is a day packed with fun events for both kids and adults. Bronzeville Trolley Rides, a fun tour exploring the Bronzeville neighborhood, will depart at 12:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. from Skybox Sports Bar & Grill, 2213 N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. Cool-Aid and Canvases will give kids the opportunity to paint and learn from a local artist in two sessions at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. at Milwaukee Public Library Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St. Finally, adults can enjoy painting and wine at the Paint-N-Sip event at 7:00 p.m. at 4th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill.