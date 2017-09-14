Brookfield Square to host Job Fair on Saturday, September 16

September 13, 2017 – Brookfield, WI – Some of the most popular businesses in and around Brookfield Square are hiring! Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes, dress for an interview and attend the job fair on Saturday, September 16, from10am – 3pm. Hundreds of full and part-time positions, from seasonal to permanent, are available. The job fair will take place in Center Court.

A sampling of the participating stores and restaurants include Chick-fil-A, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, First Student, ForwardDental, JCPenney, Seek Careers/Staffing, Spectrum, Stir Crazy, UPS and more.

Appointments are not necessary and applicants will be seen on a first come/first serve basis. Hiring managers will be at the fair, actively recruiting. Attendees should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. Click here for a full list of participating stores and businesses.

About Brookfield Square

Brookfield Square is a one-million-square-foot shopping center located off I-94 at Moorland Road. The mall houses Boston Store, JCPenney and Sears, along with a 600-seat Food Court. Specialty retailers and restaurants include Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Best Buy Mobile, Blackfinn Ameripub, Ethan Allen, Express, francesca’s, H&M, LOFT, Rogers & Hollands, Shaw’s Jewelers, Victoria’s Secret and The Walking Company. For more information, call 262.786.3430, visit the mall on Facebook at facebook.com/BrookfieldSquare, or visit the mall website at ShopBrookfieldSquareMall.com. Brookfield Square is owned and managed by CBL Properties.