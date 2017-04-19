Brooklyn Elementary School Principal Arrested For Assaulting 7 Year Old

Principal of an Elementary school was finally arrested after an incident that took place last month.

The 7 year old student, Hasheem Welch, had apparently assaulted a staff member and broken school policy with failure to remove his hoodie. Police say Machael Spencer-Edwards, 42, was caught on video taking the child from the school cafeteria last month.

Authorities said that the principal slapped the boy across the face and kicked him in the stomach, CBS2 reported.

The principal has since then been removed from the school and is no longer working close to children.

Shema McKenzie, the minor’s mother, told CBS NY:

“He lifted up his shirt, his stomach was green and blue, he showed me his back and then after I said ‘OK’, I called his father, I explained to his father what happened,” McKenzie told CBS2 in an exclusive interview.

McKenzie also said that she was unaware of the fact that her child had hit another staff member. Spencer-Edwards was arrested Tuesday morning after an investigation.

It was only after McKenzie’s sister wrote a letter to the Board of Education that she received a call from an NYPD detective, the mother said.

“Truthfully, if it wasn’t for my sister this would have been swept under the rug,” McKenzie said.

Sources said the NYPD’s Brooklyn Child Abuse Squad was notified about the attack on March 20, a week after the incident.

McKenzie, after seeing her son’s bruises, said she twice called the police but both times officers told her it was a school issue and there’s nothing they can do.

Hasheem complained about his pain, prompting his mother to bring him to the Brookdale Hospital emergency room where he was treated and released

“This alleged behavior is deeply disturbing and has no place in our schools,” The Department of Education said in a statement.” We are providing additional guidance and ongoing support to the school community.

Apparently, this is not the first time the elementary principal has given students a hard time. While the previous incident did not include any physical contact, it was reported last year that Spencer-Edwards refused to let children participate in the school’s annual pajama party around Valentines day. Telling young children, “No pajamas, No party.” Leaving third graders in tears.

The flyers sent home even suggested that students bring in a $2 donation.

Spencer-Edwards reportedly told police that the child was acting in a manner that he didn’t like, and was using “corporal punishment” to correct the behavior.

While the child is in good care and is said to be ok, Spencer-Edwards will be charged with assault and acting in a manner of injurious to a child.

Source: Ben Chapman, Thomas Tracy & Rich Schapiro (NY Daily), Jennifer Pain & Natalie Musumeci (NY Post)