Bucks Beat Boston 98 to 97

On Thursday February 21, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics in a nail bitter game both teams played well with turn overs on both sides of the ball. It was the making of a tough Eastern conference and no one knows who will rise to the top. Keep your fingers crossed that every player on the Milwaukee Bucks step up and give it there all. Also that evening Wayne Embry was honor.

MILWAUKEE (Feb. 21, 2019) – The Milwaukee Bucks will honor former Bucks player and general manager Wayne Embry before tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics. The City of Milwaukee and State of Wisconsin are recognizing Embry for his accomplishments and impact on NBA history by proclaiming today Wayne Embry Day. Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin will join Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett in presenting the official Wayne Embry Day proclamations, with the ceremony set to take place at 6:45 P.M. at center court.

Embry played the final season of his career with the Bucks in their inaugural 1968-69 season. In his 11-year playing career, Embry was a five-time NBA All-Star and won an NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics in 1968. Embry went on to become the first African-American general manager in NBA history, holding that role with the Bucks from 1972-79. He was also named NBA Executive of the Year in 1992 and 1998 serving as general manager and later president of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Photos by Kim A. Robinson