Bucks, Johnson Controls announce major investment at Westlawn Gardens

The Milwaukee Bucks are partnering with Johnson Controls to construct a $150,000 multi-sport complex at Westlawn Gardens’ Browning Elementary School and the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center.

The announcement was made yesterday (May 23), and according to Alderman Cavalier Johnson, the new complex will include multiple basketball courts, a 200 meter track, playing fields, and other amenities. Additionally, the Bucks and Johnson Controls will also donate $60,000 annually for the next 10 years toward community programming at Browning, 5440 N. 64th St., and the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, 5460 N. 64th St.

“The Milwaukee Bucks are demonstrating that their commitment to our community goes far beyond the cranes in the sky downtown, and Johnson Controls continues to be a valued corporate citizen in our community,” Alderman Johnson said.

“The students served at Browning Elementary School, the Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, and the residents of the greater neighborhood are thankful and appreciative of this wonderful commitment that will benefit Milwaukee’s youth and young adults,” he said. “My great thanks to the Bucks and Johnson Controls for their tremendous contribution to the neighborhood.”

The complex is set to be completed by the start school this fall.