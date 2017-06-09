Bucks Unveil 50th Anniversary Logo

The 2017-18 season will be the Bucks’ 50th season calling Milwaukee home and the team has plenty of celebrations planned throughout the upcoming season. The Bucks’ 50th Anniversary logo (attached and below) will be used for 50th Anniversary-related events, merchandise and promotions over the course of the 2017-18 campaign.

THIRD ANNUAL SUMMER BLOCK PARTY TOMORROW – The Milwaukee Bucks are once again filling local streets with entertainment, fun and a festival-like atmosphere at the Bucks Third Annual Summer Block Party, TOMORROW from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Second Street and Cherry Street outside of the Bucks’ offices in Schlitz Park. The highlight of Saturday’s event will be the FIRST MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT of the Bucks’ 50th Anniversary celebration, which will take place at 2 p.m.

Rookie of the Year candidate Malcolm Brogdon, fellow guards Gary Payton II and Rashad Vaughn, and Bucks legends Vin Baker, Bob Dandridge, Marques Johnson and Desmond Mason are scheduled to be in attendance. Live music, presented by Sucher entertainment and FLYE entertainment, will consist of local bands including Rob Martin, Mt. Zion Roots, Corey Pieper, Cigarette Break and Cincere, while food and drinks will be available for purchase from Davian’s catering, local restaurants and food trucks. Bucks Pro Shops, the entire Bucks Entertainment Network and more than 50 vendors will be on site as well.

Select Bucks players, legends and executives will be available for interviews after the 2 p.m. announcement. Bucks media season credentials from the 2016-17 season will be honored at the Bucks Third Annual Summer Block Party. Media wishing to attend tomorrow’s event should email [email protected] by no later than 4 p.m. today.

HAVE YOU HERD? – The Wisconsin Herd was announced on Thursday as the name of the Bucks’ D-League team in Oshkosh, which will begin play for the 2017-18 season. The name is a reflection of the Bucks brand and represents the Bucks as a statewide organization from the top down. The team’s official logo will be unveiled on June 22 at an event in Oshkosh. Season tickets for the inaugural season of Herd basketball are available NOW. Fans interested in purchasing tickets can visit www.wisconsinherd.com or call Herd sales representatives at the Bucks office at (414) 227-0599.