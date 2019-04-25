Bucks vs Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks swept the Detroit Pistons right out of their own arena recently! Bucks star and possibly the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, let it be known that he and his team will be a force to be reckoned with in these playoffs with their total domination of the Motor City team. Next up, the legendary Boston Celtics at the Fiserv Forum Sunday, April 28. Tip off will be 12 noon. Here are photos from the Bucks game two win over the Pistons at Fiserv Forum:

3004-Pat Connaughton (24) going through Luke Kennard (5) and Glen Robinson III (22).

3134-Giannis Antetokounmpo making it look EASY!

3178-Giannis slamming it home for two points over former Bucks player Thon Maker (7).

3321-Brook Lopez (11) blocking a shot by Andre Drummond (0).

3376-Giannis going up against Andre Drummond (0).

3448-George Hill (3) in action.

3451-Sterling Brown (23) going up for two points.

3493-Giannis blocking a shot by Thon Maker (7)