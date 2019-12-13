BUILD Sherman Park kickoff event set for next week

The BUILD Sherman Park project will host a kickoff event and open house for interested community members to learn about the project and how to get involved next week on Tuesday, December 17. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. and take place at the Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue.

The project is a partnership between the City of Milwaukee Health Department, Office of Violence Prevention; Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital, St. Joseph Campus; United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County; and the Sherman Park Community Association, Inc. The groups were recently awarded $250,000 as part of the BUILD Health Challenge®, a national program focusing on bold, upstream, integrated, local, and data-driven projects that can improve community health. The project will see an additional $336,000 in matching support from Ascension Wisconsin, and will engage community members around the Milwaukee Blueprint for Peace, a community-oriented outline for addressing the complex factors that drive violence in Milwaukee.

“This project is a great example of the power of partnership. All of these organizations will be able to make a greater impact on the neighborhood together, and I want to extend my gratitude to everyone who helped make this a reality,” said Alderman Michael J. Murphy. “I encourage community members to join the kickoff event to learn more about the project and how they can get involved.”

The BUILD Sherman Park kickoff event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. Light refreshments will be served.

For more on the BUILD Health Challenge, visit https://buildhealthchallenge.org/. Visit https://www.unitedwaygmwc.org/Our-Impact/BUILD-Sherman-Park.htm for updates on BUILD Sherman Park.