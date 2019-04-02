Building Relationships

Who pops in your mind when you think about your best friend? Probably that friend that you talk to all the time and everything under the sun. That friend that you see pretty often. The one that’s down for anything and anytime. Granted being a friend involves a lot of work, as you grow sometimes maintaining relationships can get a bit complexed.

Have you ever found yourself working so hard for your future that you forget to make time for those friends that you love the most? Have you ever been so focused on your dreams that you barely make time for play? Of course you have. Many of us have been there and/or are in this place currently.

Now, if your friend has been feeling neglected take fault because there’s a great chance it’s your fault. It’s easy to get caught up in your routine. It’s simple to put everything your working for before everybody but some friends need that attention from you and many may even deserve it.

Nonetheless if you’ve reached this point you probably have a bit of a problem at hand. Your friend probably thinks you don’t love them the way you use to and they won’t know if you do until you take the time to maintain the relationship.

Sometimes this can be frustrating because you know how you feel about that person but it seems like out of the blue they don’t know how much you care. Sometimes this is directly connected to there love language. Not everyone displays love the same. Not everyone receives it the same. So this makes it important to know what makes your friend feel good.

If you know that your friend loves quality time, keep them on the calendar. Schedule dates and activities that are specifically designed for you both. Take the time to have fun with your friend and don’t regret it.

If your know that your friend loves gifts, spend a few dollars to randomly make there day. Find out those little things that go a long way. Send flowers. Send cards. Send love.

Maybe your friend’s love language is words of affirmation. If so, take the time out to send them sweet little nothings. Let them know just how amazing they are and show your appreciation. If your friend has always been there show them how you’ll be there moving forward.

Whether you’re friend likes acts of service or physical touch, make time to show your love and appreciation. Everyone you know may not be the friend you need but cherish the ones you have that make a difference in your life. Never be afraid to apologize. It’s a relationship so evaluate it’s worth, focus, and adjust. Why? Simply because you can’t make it to the top by yourself; for what would be the worth?