Bus Drivers Demand Safer Working Conditions – Two Rallies Thursday

THIS TIME WE’RE RALLYING LIKE OUR LIVES DEPEND ON IT —

BECAUSE THEY DO!

Members of ATU 998 will hold Safety and Security Vigils Thursday, July 18 at both bus stations.

Noon at KK Station, 1718 S Kinnickinnic Ave.

4:30 p.m at Fond Du Lac Station, 3343 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue

Transit operators nationwide are victims of assaults virtually every week. In Milwaukee, a driver was stabbed in May over a fare dispute. That same week a driver in Tampa was murdered as he drove, AFTER he had complained publicly about dangerous conditions on his buses.

Drivers, their family members and community leaders will speak about ways to make Milwaukee buses safer.

This is a critical issue as we fight for a fair contract, after 18 months of doing our jobs without one.

Join us!