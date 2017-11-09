Business Builders Summit offers once in a lifetime chance for local entrepreneurs

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis is inviting aspiring entrepreneurs and existing business owners to attend her Business Builders Summit on Saturday, November 18 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Direct Supply, 6671 N. Industrial Rd.

Alderwoman Lewis will host a launch news conference about the event on Monday, November 13 at 3:30 p.m. at 8340 W. Brown Deer Rd. Media coverage is invited.

The Business Builders Summit is an exciting networking opportunity with informative presentations from the public and private sector, and will include resources centered on entrepreneurship. This event supports business ownership by community residents and fosters sustainable small businesses in Milwaukee’s 9th District.

One of the summit events will be a Shark Tank competition. Aspiring and existing business owners will have the opportunity to present their best business pitch for the chance to win more than $10,000 in cash prizes and startup expenses.

Alderwoman Lewis says, “The Business Builders Summit is a great way for people to share their talents, and potentially win office space for their business. The 9th District is a place where businesses continuously thrive, and are welcomed.”

Visit: city.milwaukee.gov/District9 for more information on event registration, and to fill out a pitch application