Have you ever been to an event where the goal was to network but your anxiety kicked in and in one way or another you find yourself stuck. You see a small group of people having a great conversation but something over comes you and somehow you talk yourself out of joining.

Truthfully, we all have been there at some point. Attending an event can be nerve wrecking. It can make you feel out of place if you don’t push past the You that’s holding you back.

A lot of times it’s literally our own thoughts that talk us out of stepping out of our comfort zone. We drown our own minds with lies that cause us to shrink when it’s time for breaking barriers.

I did a little research on business networking tips and found some great ideas.

Tip 1. Choose the right venues— Not every group of people will be right for you.

This is important. It involves knowing yourself in a way and knowing your vibe. Taking the time to learn a little bit more about an event before attending helps. Asking around to get a feel ahead of time can help.

Tip 2. Develop Relationships

Building relationships is an imperative step in business success. Network with the goal to build in mind. Offer specials to the people you meet. Get to know them.

Tips 3 Dress Appropriately and Professionally

Dress for success! How you represent yourself is everything when networking. Always be presentable. You never know who you’ll meet.

Tip 4. Be Prepared

This is huge. Make sure to bring flyers/ connection cards. You can even have a plan in place for how you’re going to start conversations. Is there any questions you’re looking to get answered? Any information you’re specifically looking for? No matter how the conversation goes, be prepared.

Tip 5. Ask Questions and Listen

Questions are always a great way to start a conversation. How well you listen is equally as important. It’s all about finding common ground. Maybe started off with a compliment if all else fails.

Tip 6. Sit with People You Don’t Know

Always Always sit with people you don’t know and begin to talk to them. Introduce yourself. Pass your business card you NEVER KNOW who you’ll run into.

Tip 8 Talk to People Who are Standing Alone

It’s perfectly okay to join people who seemed to be alone at a networking event. They may be experiencing the same feelings of nervousness as you. Yet they might just be someone you absolutely need to know.

Truth be told, networking can happen at anytime. Whether at an event or in the store. These tips always help me when networking as well. After all everything we truly want is right outside our comfort zone. So now that you know. Make your adjustments and choose to be great when networking. Most of all, have fun.