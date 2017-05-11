Compiled by MCJ Editorial Staff

C.H.I.L.L. (Creating Hope, I Love Life) program, Inc., a local nine-year-old non-profit organization that promotes peace and reduces violence in Milwaukee’s central city, has unvield a revolutionary new community surveillance program.

Called the C.H.I.L.L. Community Safe Zone Initiative, the surveillance program works with residents of neighborhoods and business owners.

“Using a combination of community support and accountability, along with both existing and newly installed top of the line surveillance cameras, these community blocks and business locations will be designated as areas where crime is not tolerated,” reads an outline of the plan provided by C.H.I.L.L. founders Dante and Shannon Chestnut.

C.H.I.L.L. Community Safe Zone locations will also be safe havens so that anyone who feels in danger can go and seek assistance.

Combining community cooperation and 24-hour video monitoring, the initiative’s objective is to reduce crime rates starting first in statistically high crime areas and expanding block by block.

The program will focus on Milwaukee police districts numbers seven and five. “Many communities already have city-placed surveillance cameras at major intersections and on more commonly travelled streets,” the outline reads.

“But based on our research, many crimes happen outside of these areas, we will target both residents and businesses located off these main streets and intersections.

The C.H.I.L.L. founders noted in 2015, a 13.3 mile area within the MPD’s seventh district had almost 40 homicides and over 2,000 violent assaults. There were also approximately 2.8 murders per mile in the district, which experienced more than 25 percent of the total homicides in the city.

The Chestnuts are asking businesses to give their support by making a tax-deductible donation on a weekly, quarterly, or annual basis towards the project. The donations will be used to purchase, install and maintain the surveillance cameras and monitoring systems.

For more information about the program, call C.H.I.L.L at (414)-687-3927, or(414)-687-3940. Only serious inquiries will be responded to.