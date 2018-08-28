Can CBD replace antidepressants?

Article courtesy of Forbes via “The Rundown”

People who are eligible for AARP memberships, teenagers, and even pets, make up the fastest growing demographics of those who are consuming cannabidiol or CBD.

Former New York resident Cory Gleichenhaus, 42, grew tired of the harsh winters, and relocated to Florida for the warmth and palm trees. Last week, he opened a CBD American Shaman store in Delray Beach. Not surprisingly, many of his customers are senior citizens, who, like him, became full-time snowbirds, à la “Seinfeld migration.”

CBD American Shaman is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and has over 150 stores in the Midwest. Although CBD is not legal in all 50 states, their CBD is sourced from industrial hemp grown in Kentucky, which is legal under the farm bill.

During Gleichenhaus’ grand opening, he was pleasantly surprised to hear from a number of his new customers, that they ordered his products from the Internet, and were excited that the brand had finally come to Delray.

The foot traffic has been equally rewarding. “Usually older people are walking by in a group of three or four friends. One person in the group is aware of, or knowledgeable about, CBD and is excited to bring the others up to speed. They do the selling for me,” Gleichenhaus says honestly.

“Our older customers are generally more cautious and skeptical,” he says. “They are worried, ‘Is this marijuana?’ No. ‘Is this legal?’ Yes. Education is a big part of our ethos. We are happy to answer any questions. We have a lot of samples on display that we encourage people to try and experience first hand.”

His typical customers are seeking relief from Fibromyalgia, Parkinson’s disease, arthritis, and general aches and pains.