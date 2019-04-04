Cancer Rates Higher in Several African American City ZIP Codes

Compiled by MCJ Editorial Staff

Data collected in a recent Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) study revealed higher rates of cancer in several Milwaukee ZIP codes that are predominately Black.

Titled: “Breast and Colorectal Cancer Survival Disparities in Southeastern Wisconsin,” the study uncovered cancer health disparities by race and ethnicity. The ZIP codes impacted by the higher rates of cancer where the majority of the population is Black are: 53205, 53206, 53208, 53210, 53213, 53216.

“For the three predominant cancers: breast, prostate and colorectal, African Americans are twice more likely to be diagnosed with those diseases, as well as die,” said Lauren Matthews, a community program coordinator for the MCW Cancer Center’s Cancer Prevention and Outcomes Program (CPOP).

Recently, the CPOP conducted nine focus groups in the city, and conducted in-depth qualitative interviews which shined light on topics including individual experiences with cancer screening, knowledge of cancer disparities and what participants believe constitutes a healthy community.

The group consisted of both cancer survivors and those who didn’t have cancer. One group consisted only of men and focused on prostate cancer.

Matthews believes education, biological reasons, and the quality of care are contributing factors in the higher cancer disparities in Black ZIP code.

–Sources: WISN.com, Medical College of Wisconsin