Cash is King: Why aren’t millennials investing in the markets?

Article courtesy of FOX Business via “The Rundown”

More than 60% of millennials prefer to store their retirement savings in a bank instead of investing, according to a study published by NerdWallet, and financial expert Chris Hogan said that’s because they’re afraid of the stock market.

“People tend to fear what they don’t understand,” Hogan told FOX Business’ Dagen McDowell during an interview on Friday. “And they’re coming off this ride where there was a market shift, or market change, and so now, because of fear, people will just refrain.”

Hogan is trying to educate millennials about the stock market by trying to get them to understand that because of inflation, saving money while not investing is not a good strategy.

“If you don’t outpace inflation, your money is shrinking,” he said. “So it’s scaring me that these millennials are throwing their money in a savings account, and they think everything is going to be OK.”

Do service dogs really help with PTSD? A new study has answers

Article courtesy of Military Times via “The Rundown”

Army veteran Randy Dexter doesn’t need an academic study to tell him what he already knows – that his service dog, Captain, is the reason he’s no longer the “suicidal mess” he was after returning home from war with PTSD.

Nevertheless, new research backs him up.

A study by Purdue University researchers, published in the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychologyin February, shows veterans who had service dogs to help with their diagnosed cases of PTSD were much better off psychologically than their peers who were on a waiting list to receive an animal.

Vets with service dogs reported a 22 percent higher rate of life satisfaction, as well as similarly increased rates of mental health, resilience and ability to participate in social activities. At the same time, they indicated having fewer PTSD symptoms and lower levels of depression, according to researchers Marguerite O’Haire and Kerri Rodriguez of the Purdue College of Veterinary Medicine, who told Military Times their study uses the largest sample size of any published research on this topic.