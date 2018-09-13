CBC Foundation Forum: A 50-year Journey – Fair Housing Act to the Current State of Housing in Black America

Expert Panel Discussion at the Congressional Black Caucus Conference
**Keynote Speaker Richard Rothstein, Distinguished Fellow, Author Economic Policy Institute**
MODERATOR: Jeffrey Hicks, President National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Inc. (NAREB)
Livestreamed at http:/facebook.com/RealtistNAR
EB at 2 PM Est
WHO:
- Lisa Rice, President and CEO National Fair Housing Alliance
- James H. Carr, Coleman A. Young Endowed Chair and Professor in Urban Affairs at Wayne State University; Visiting Fellow with the Roosevelt Institute.
- Maurice Jourdain-Earl, Managing Director and Co-Founder ComplianceTech
- Alanna McCargo, Vice President, Housing Finance Policy Urban Institute
- Mark Alston, Owner, Skyway Realty and Alston & Associates Mortgage Co. Chair, Public Affairs Committee, NAREB
WHAT:
A panel of experts will discuss the 50-year struggle to attain fair housing and economic justice for African Americans. Mr. Rothstein, who authored, The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How our Government Segregated America, will discuss the government’s prominent role in maintaining segregated communities. The distinguished panelists will debate the patterns of discrimination creating barriers to Black homeownership, and limiting economic opportunities. Today, Black homeownership is 41.6%, nearly the same as when the Fair Housing Act was passed in 1968. In comparison, the White homeownership rate is 72.9%. The forum will unveil NAREB-backed, strategic principles that can be a foundation for reforming the housing finance industry and moving the nation towards NAREB’s goal of 2 million new Black homeowners. NAREB will also release two new, comprehensive housing studies: “Fifty Years of Struggle” and the “2018 State of Housing in Black America.” (The event is sponsored by NAREB, and Rep. Gregory Meeks (NY-5) is the CBC sponsor.)
WHERE:
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Salon I (1st Floor)
WHEN:
September 13, 2018
2 PM to 4 PM
