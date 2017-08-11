Celebrate the 3rd Annual Garden District National Night Out Event

Alderman Terry L. Witkowski invites the public to attend the National Night Out event taking place in the Garden District on Wednesday, August 16, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This event, located at the Farmers’ Market Grounds, S. 6th St. and W. Norwich Ave., includes an array of activities for children and adults.

Alderman Witkowski said, “This event could very well be the event of the summer in the Garden District. There is something here for all ages, and this is a great opportunity for the community to come together and have a good time.”

The 3rd annual Garden District and MPD District Six National Night Out event will have bounce houses, as well as a sidewalk chalk contest for kids aged 3-17. Registration will be located at the GDNA booth, and prizes will be available in the contest. At 5:30 p.m., the Milwaukee Flyers Tumbling Team will give a performance, followed by a K-9 unit demonstration at 6:00 p.m. and a Kung Fu demo by Twin Dragons Martial Arts at 6:30 p.m.

Along with the MPD District Six personnel, the Fire Department will be on hand, with Engine 17 arriving at 6:00 p.m. A squad car, bike police, motorcycle police, and K-9 unit will be in attendance, and other police activities such as meeting McGruff the Crime Dog and a community outreach program will be available. Eight vendor booths will be at the National Night Out event, as well as food trucks.