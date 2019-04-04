Celebrate Spring at the Milwaukee Marathon

President Ashanti Hamilton invites the community to the Milwaukee Marathon on Saturday (April 6) presented by the Milwaukee Bucks. Join thousands of runners and community members for this event, including at the after-party for chances to win free Milwaukee Bucks tickets. All races will start and finish right at the Bucks’ brand-new Live Block entertainment complex. President Hamilton will be making the opening remarks and shooting the gun to begin the race. Alderman Robert Bauman will also be there to give out the awards at the finish line. Additional information can be found on the organization’s website at www.runmilwaukee.com.

“We are beyond excited to have a world class marathon event brought back to Milwaukee. I would encourage residents to support the athletes at the race and utilize this weekend as an opportunity to show the non-local athletes how truly special our City is,” President Hamilton said.

What: 2019 Milwaukee Marathon presented by the Milwaukee Bucks

When: Saturday, April 6 – first race beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Where: Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.)