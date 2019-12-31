Celebrating You & the New Decade; More than your wardrobe, Authentic Glitter, gold and shine.

By Jeneanne Collins

We are approaching the last of the year and entering a new decade. Are you ready for the new you? I know you have been working hard, planning and building to find and produce balance within your life. I think 2020 will be your year of truth, authentic glitter, gold and shine.

If you have worked towards any of your goals in anyway then you are one step closer to your destiny. Your Weight loss, Celebrating You & the new decade; More than your wardrobe your glitter, your gold and your shine.

Your new wardrobe, your health, exercise routine, your love or career etc. are all moving you to the next level one day at a time.

I know clothes are to cover just the body but sometimes they are a clear reflection of who you are on that day, in that moment or in a season some of the good, bad or great in our lives.

As you re-evaluate www.amazon.com /wardrobe evaluation: A great your personal style, your job, your family and your existence look at your own fashion story and make the changes in every aspect of your life. You should decide what you need, the items that are too small, to large or you haven’t worn in five years or more then donate them to a workforce development clothes closet, swap with a friends that may need casual clothing or have a new career and find some online stores or websites for those gently worn shoes and boots. www.verilymag.com (how to upgrade your wardrobe check list)

The items that you would like to keep re-purpose or repair, dry-clean to rebuild your closet and your new/updated self. www.zips.com

Take a picture of yourself today, start the journal and cross off the next few items of your timeline and bucket list. www.michaels,com, www.personalexcellence.com (bucket list ideas) continue to invest in yourself, your journey and know that your clothing is just apart of the whole you and living #therebelliouslifestyle for your Happy 2020 and beyond.