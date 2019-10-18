Chairman Nadler Statement on Trump Hosting G7 at His Doral Resort in Miami

Washington, D.C.- Today, House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) released the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to hold the 2020 G7 Summit at Trump National Doral Miami, a potential violation of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clauses: “The Administration’s announcement that President Trump’s Doral Miami resort will be the site of the next G7 summit is among the most brazen examples yet of the President’s corruption. He is exploiting his office and making official U.S. government decisions for his personal financial gain. The Emoluments Clauses of the Constitution exist to prevent exactly this kind of corruption. The Committee will continue investigating, litigating and legislating regarding these matters—including pressing for answers to our prior requests about the G7 selection process—but we will not allow this latest abuse of power to distract from Congress’ efforts to get to the bottom of the President’s interference in the 2020 election.” Background: On September 6, 2019, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the House Committee on the Judiciary sent a series of letters requesting documents and other information regarding multiple efforts by the President, Vice President, and other Trump Administration officials to spend taxpayer funds at properties owned by the President in potential violation of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clauses. Chairman Nadler and Rep. Steve Cohen, the Chairman of the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties, sent a letter to the White House Counsel and Secret Service seeking information about President Trump’s recent promotion and solicitation of foreign and U.S. government business at Trump properties—including pushing the Trump National Doral Miami as the next venue to host the G7 Summit.