Challenges Facing the Milwaukee Hispanic Community will be the Topic of a Panel Discussion and Luncheon Oct. 11

A free, public panel discussion and luncheon addressing challenges facing the Milwaukee Hispanic community will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at in the Cyber Café at the Milwaukee Area Technical College Education Center at Walker’s Square, 816 W. National Ave. A question-and-answer period will follow.

The event is hosted by the MATC Hispanic Serving Institution Task Force, and sponsored by MATC’s Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Committee. It is part of the college’s Hispanic Heritage Month activities.

Maria Monreal-Cameron, retired chairperson of the Milwaukee Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will moderate the discussion. Other speakers include Wilma Bonaparte, MATC Mequon Campus executive director; Andres E. Gonzalez, vice president, chief diversity officer, Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin; Julian Adem Diaz de Leon, consul of Mexico in Milwaukee; Darryl Morin, president, Forward Latino; Arturo Martinez, director of the MATC Education Center at Walkers Square; Lupe Martinez, CEO, UMOS, and state director, LULAC; Teresa Mercado, executive director, Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation; Jose

Perez, alderman, Milwaukee District 12; Alex Ramierez, inspector, Milwaukee Police Department; and Nelson Soler, president and CEO, Latino Chamber of Commerce.

RSVP to [email protected].

