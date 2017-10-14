Chance The Rapper Once Again Shows How Selfless and Giving He is by Partnering up With Lyft for Chicago Public Schools.

Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, known professionally as Chance the Rapper, is an American rapper, songwriter and record producer from the West Chatham neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois.

Only being in the music industry for a short period of time, Chance the Rapper has been giving back to his community non-stop.

Not only did he buy out several movie theaters for the new Thurgood Marshall biopic, ‘Marshall’, he did the same for ‘Hidden Figures’ and he still continues to support Chicago Public schools through a new partnership with ride-sharing service, Lyft.

Chance’s foundation (a non-profit he co-founded) New Chances: Social Works was just recently announced as a new collaboration along with popular driving services, Lyft.

With this collaboration, Chicago Lyft riders to simply round up their fare to the nearest dollar, so that the remainder goes to the New Chance: Arts & Literature Fund.

Announcing his recent endeavor, Chance took to Twitter to inform his fans:

“Through the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund, I’m committed to giving the kids in Chicago as much as I can,” Chance said in a statement. “And now with Lyft’s Round Up & Donate, we can give them much more because the more we ride, the more we raise to bring more arts programs to Chicago Public Schools.”

Chance has done more in the community than people give recognition for. Just this past March, Chance donated $1 million dollars to Chicago Public Schools, giving $10,000 to 10 CPS schools, as well as another set of $10,000 donations to 12 more CPS schools after the Chicago Bulls matched his $1 million donation.

His organization has raised $2.2 million dollars.

In addition to that, Chance will also be closing out The Obama Foundation Summit event with a concert. He has also been tapped to lead the “creative design” of the event.

Chance the rapper continues to keep his hand in the community in more ways than one, and for that he is highly admirable and appreciated!

Sources: Angela Helm (The Root), Noah Yoo (Pitchfork)