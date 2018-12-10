Change for 2019

The new year is approaching quickly and one thing that must be on your list is change if you find yourself unhappy. Every year brings about a new journey. You have those ups. You have those downs. You have those people that care about you and those that may not have your best interest at hand. Nonetheless it’s life and there’s some things that happen that are quite frankly out of your control.

Instead of dwelling on those things, let focus our attention on the things that we do have the opportunity to change. Let’s discover our power within to create a better outlook in 2019. Here’s 5 things to plan for to get you where you need to be.

1. Have Patience

Understand greatness doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time to discover the real you and even more time to maximize your potential in this world. Sure, some things may not have worked out in your favor, but as long as you tried, you have moved forward.

2. Stay Organized

Your environment reflects your mindset. Before the year begins do some deep cleaning in your household. Clear the atmosphere. Buy a planner and begin to plan out each and every day. Buy some containers for things that can be stored and get rid of things you no longer need. This helps you to stay focused and at peace.

3. Protect Your Peace

Get rid of connections that aren’t healthy for you. Toxic relationships, friends and family members that frustrate you must be left outside of your personal space. Understand this does not mean you don’t love them, this means you’re taking the time to love and cater to your mental health.

4. Do More

There’s no limits to where you can go this year. Nothing and no one can stop you but you. So begin to plan a few trips. Date yourself. Begin to show yourself that you love you for who you are. Write more this year. Reflect more. And most of all do at least 6 things you have never done before in 2019.

5. Love the Process

Realize that you can’t get where you really want to go if you don’t fall in love with what it takes to get there. Set your goals and make them realistic. Write down all the steps it’s going to take to get there and get to it. If you find yourself unmotivated begin to dig deeper into your why. Know that there’s growth in every stage as long as you keep pushing.

-LaShawnda S. Wilkins (@speaklifeshawnie)