Check on your strong friend. As cliche as it may sound. Your strong friend just may be in need. Right now, as you read, your strong friend could be hurting, saddened, going through but holding it together.

Be there. Let your strong friend know, you are there. Offer help because your strong friend may not be one to ask. See, strong friends put their backs against the wall many times. They’ll do it over and over again if they have to.

They naturally care. Your strong friends are the ones who will barely ask for help but everyone gladly ask them for assistance in one way or another. They typically hide their pain with smiles and laughs. It’s hard for them to be completely transparent when something’s bothering them, mostly because they feel like a burden.

Speak life into your strong friends because it’s hard to tell just how much they need you. Call them up just to check in. Many times that strong friend is battling mentally and emotionally more than anything. These topics are usually hard for them to see in their own light so be that one to help them out.

Lots of times strong friends are so busy trying to be a good person in everyone’s life that they forget to be good to themselves. Strong friends feel good about helping others so sometimes it feels very rewarding when they do so. But the truth is they need to treat themselves way better than they do. Strong friends take a lot from people they love but can easily find themselves in a depression.

When things get overwhelming they like to isolate themselves away from everyone. This is where it gets tricky of course because how do you know just how much space your friend needs. That’s why it’s important to try your best to be there, not in a way that’s unwelcoming but in a way that lets them know they are not alone. They know they need but just don’t know how to ask most times.

Love your strong friend. Try to get to know your strong friend well enough to know when something’s wrong. When you find them in need just be there. Hug your friend. Encourage your friend. Love your strong friend. Build them up. Be there. Because no matter how strong or weak a person is, your job is to be there no matter what. So do just that.

Shoutout to all the strong friends. Keep pushing. Keep going. Keep winning!