Choosing Freedom

Thinking back about the past always seems interesting and humbling as well. If we think about how much things have changed, we become so grateful for today. It’s no secret that back in the day. Life was rough between racism and slavery alone.

When we think of slavery we often think of chains and whips. We remember people being hung in trees. We think of picking cotton and being told what to do, when to do, and how to do it. Seriously, 400 years ago slaves had no say so in the life they lived. They had no choices and if they had any, it wasn’t too much.

Granted, just because when you wake up this morning and you’re not physically bound with chains that doesn’t mean that you’re not a slave. Modern day slavery looks a bit different today. In fact, I’d argue that slavery today that starts in the mind.

For instance, it is possible to train a dog a certain way to the point where he never needs a chain but he will always know and obey his master. Although the dog has a sense of freedom compared to other dogs, at the end of the day the dog still has to obey commands. The same thing works for us, as humans.

As humans, we believe that we are free but we often dedicate our lives to situations that we truly don’t want to be in– because we were taught to do so. We find ourselves committed to jobs that we hate where they consistently tell us what to do, when to do, and how to do our tasks.

At some jobs how you feel doesn’t matter. You do what you are told or you will be terminated. We spend most of our time at our place of work; for if we don’t, we won’t eat. Often times the only reason we commit to these jobs is for the money.

But in reality there’s millions of ways to make enough money to survive. It’s the year 2019. You don’t have to be the typical “go to school, graduate, and work a good job.” Take the time out to find your true interest. Figure out what you love to do. Find a skill that intrigues your mind. Work jobs that you can learn from. Don’t just work for the pay. Believe in yourself enough to know that you are worth just as much as any CEO.

Breaking the cycle of working just for the money is possible. It’s possible to live a life that you love and deserve. You just have to work for it. You have to stop making excuses. Stop allowing life to slap you in the face and do something about it. Force yourself to relearn, rethink, and revive. Seek new interests and dig deep inside for knowledge.

Consistently doing research in areas that you want to grow is essential. Changing your environment is a must. You have to set goals for your life in every area and seek direction. After all our ancestors paid the way for us to be free. So live a life that you want to live. Be free.