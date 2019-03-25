Christian Connections & Cupcakes: Entrepreneurs Need Self Care Too

In the United States, there are approximately 28 million small business owners. Our country is ranked number 1 for countries that are entrepreneurial friendly. That is of little surprise to those who know such information. Among those who start businesses approximately 6 percent of them operate it as their main job according to fitbusienss.com. Although failing businesses are on a decline, it was reported that 80% of small business owners self fund their ventures. Until a business thrives it is not logical to quit your day job, and even after sustainable income is acquired some owners still keep their job. Every day stresses can weigh heavily on a person who works, but when you add in a business self care becomes that much more crucial.

“Entrepreneurs need self-care too” was the topic of the monthly meeting held by Christian Connections and Cupcakes. The organization was founded in 2017 by Laneice Mcgee, to connect women of all faiths with support, resources of course sweets! While talking with Mcgee she offered me a delicious sample that was prepared by Mo’Cake. The event took place March 18thon a Monday night and I had not yet had dinners so timing was perfect

There were multiple speakers including Mental Health Therapist and entrepreneur Marrika Rodgers,who delivered the message on self care.

“How many of you as for help” Was a question posed by Rodgers who saw two hands up in a room of 30 plus women of all ages.

Rodgers went on to say “make self care a priority not a luxury” while giving guest tips on how to carve out that time much needed time.

Well received are McGee’s meetings. She is calm, spirited and resourceful woman, so it make it Is of no wonder that her events reflect that. The next meeting will take place on April 18th at 2053 MLK Dr and the topic will be “building your business.”