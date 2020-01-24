City Begins 16th Year of Summer Employment for High Schoolers Hourly Wage Climbs to $11.52 per Hour

Applications are now being accepted for the City of Milwaukee Summer Youth Internship Program (SYIP). The program offers high school-aged young people a paid position within city government.

From the outset, SYIP was designed to connect teenagers with the world of work. Thousands of participants have taken part since the Mayor founded the program in 2005.

Up to 110 slots are available in SYIP. Most City of Milwaukee departments participate, offering summer jobs in departments such as Public Works, City Development, and even the Mayor’s office.

A big change in the 2020 SYIP is an increase in the wages paid to participants. This year each young person hired will receive $11.52 per hour. SYIP participants work up to 20 hours per week.

Applications for the program are available now online at milwaukee.gov/syip. The deadline for applying is March 20th.