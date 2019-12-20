City establishes guidelines for Fresh Food Access Fund

Earlier this week (Tuesday, December 17) the Common Council approved a resolution that establishes guidelines for the administration of the Fresh Food Access Fund within the city. Common Council File #191289, sponsored by Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, sets guidelines for the disbursement of matching funds to support activities that increase the access of underserved consumers to healthy food choices. The funds will be administered by the Department of City Development and Milwaukee Health Department.

The Fresh Food Access Fund seeks to support the following strategies; attracting grocery stores to underserved neighborhoods; develop other retail outlets in underserved neighborhoods as sources of fresh foods; increase the stock of fresh foods in corner stores; increase the amount of locally-grown food that is available to Milwaukee consumers; meet the fresh food needs of populations with special dietary requirements; improve transportation options to grocery stores and farmer’s markets; and improve nutrition and food preparation education.

“There are still far too many areas in Milwaukee that don’t have sufficient access to fresh foods, particularly in the African American community,” said Alderman Rainey. “These matching funds can serve as another tool to combat this issue, and hopefully spur more projects dedicated to increasing access to fresh foods.”

Eligible uses of the Fresh Food Access Fund grants include capital expenditures related to the establishment, expansion or improvement of a food-related business that expands access to fresh, healthy food for underserved residents, and education programs for consumers.

Grant applications must be prepared on a standard application available in the “Commercial Corridor Team” section of DCD “business toolbox” web site: https://city.milwaukee.gov/DCD/BusinessToolbox#