City of Milwaukee Health Department Invites Community to 2nd Annual Family Health Fairs

City health center locations to offer free screenings, services and health information

MILWAUKEE – The City of Milwaukee Health Department invites the community to its 2nd Annual Family Health Fairs, to be held at each City of Milwaukee Health Center location throughout the month of June.

“Our City of Milwaukee health center locations are home to many programs and services available to community residents,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “I invite neighbors and residents citywide to join us for free health screenings, information and fun.”

The Family Health Fairs will be held:

Thursday, June 15 11 am – 5 pm Northwest Health Center

7630 W. Mill Rd.

Thursday, June 22 11 am – 5 pm Keenan Health Center

3200 N. 36th St.

Thursday, June 29 11 am – 5 pm Southside Health Center

1639 S. 23rd St.

Each event will offer a variety of free health screenings for all ages while offering attendees a chance to learn more about services and programs provided by the MHD and City departments. Partner agencies will provide additional health services and information for all ages along with children’s activities and games.

Adults will be able to receive free cholesterol and diabetes screening, blood pressure checks, and clinical breast exams. Mammograms are available at select events by appointment.* Children will be able to receive school-required immunizations, blood lead testing, sports physicals and more. Attendees of all ages will also be able to access oral health and vision screenings and confidential HIV and sexually transmitted infection testing.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be eligible for services and screenings.

“Each year our health centers welcome thousands of individuals for health services and programs,” said Commissioner of Health Bevan K. Baker. “During our Family Health Fair events we welcome all who want to learn about City of Milwaukee Health Department services and work.”

For more information, visit www.milwaukee.gov/health or call (414) 286-3521.

*Mammograms must be scheduled in advance. Please call (414) 286-2133 for information.