City of Milwaukee and Partners Announce Expansion of Warming Rooms

MILWAUKEE – Today, Mayor Tom Barrett will join representative from the City of Milwaukee’s Continuum of Care, City of Milwaukee Health Department, Milwaukee County Housing Division, Impact 211, and United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County to announce a renewed partnership that will expand warming shelters and increase outreach to individuals in need of shelter this winter. With low temperatures expected over the next few days and the possibility of a harsh winter ahead, it is important to connect individuals and families with warming rooms that will keep them safe.

The public can help connect individuals to their nearest warming shelters by calling 2-1-1. Organizations interested in becoming warming shelters can contact the City of Milwaukee’s Continuum of Care by calling 414-286-3647.